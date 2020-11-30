GP polls in two phases

The elections to 245 gram panchayats of Hassan district will be held in two phases. Of the total 267 gram panchayats in the district, the term of 12 panchayats has not yet completed. And the localities of 10 panchayats have been merged with nearest urban local bodies.

Hence, the elections will be held for 3,352 seats in 245 gram panchayats, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, in a press release issued here on Monday.

The notification for the first phase will be issued on December 7 and the elections will be held on December 22. For the second phase, the notification will be issued on December 11 and the elections will be held on December 27. The counting of votes will be done on December 30.

In the district, 10,70,545 voters will be exercising their franchise in the elections. The district administration has placed a cap of 1,000 voters per booth. They have to wear masks and maintain social distance at the time of voting.

The Deputy Commissioner said 245 returning officers and an equal number of assistant returning officers have been appointed. Besides them, 8,850 polling staff would be involved to conduct the polling in 2,003 polling booths, the press release added.