Karnataka

GP poll dates likely to be declared in December first week

Karnataka State Election Commission might announce the dates for the gram panchayat elections in the first week of December.

Sources said that following the High Court order on the conduct of gram panchayat polls, senior officials of the commission would hold a videoconference meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all the districts soon to secure the ground report on the preparation for the elections.

“The election process, including the announcement of results, could be completed before the end of December,” a source said.

