November 23, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

A 35-year-old gram panchayat member from Bagadageri near Kalghatgi in Dharwad district was found dead near the village on Wednesday.

The body of Ningappa Dasappanavar was found near a field outside the village.

The police suspected that he could have been murdered as there were fatal wounds on the body.

A case has been filed. Investigation is on.