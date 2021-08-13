GP employees plan strike on Aug. 17

HUBBALLI

13 August 2021 00:27 IST

Seeking minimum wages and other facilities, the State Gram Panchayat Employees Association will launch an indefinite agitation in Bengaluru on August 17.

Association president B.I. Iliger told presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday that despite a strict direction to provide minimum salary to gram panchayat employees, the State government has not implemented it.

Mr. Iliger said that for the last 10 months, the State government has not released salaries causing inexplicable problems to the employees and their families.

The association will also demand that the State government amend the Cadre and Recruitment rules to consider data entry operators, pump operators and other office aides as gram panchayat employees.

He said that 1,500 employees from Dharwad will take part in the agitation.