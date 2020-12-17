Karnataka

GP election: Prohibitory orders issued

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the rural areas of Shivamogga, Bhadravati, and Thirthahalli taluks between 5 p.m. on December 20 and 5 p.m. on December 22, owing to the gram panchayat elections.

Polls on Dec. 22

The gram panchayats in these taluks will go for polls on December 22.

The order prohibits the public from taking out processions, protests, and gathering of more than five people, besides carrying lethal weapons. However, it does not apply to events like marriage, religious programmes, funeral and those events being conducted with prior approval of the police concerned.

