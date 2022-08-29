Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj inaugurating the initiative of Gowri-Ganesha idols made from jaggery in Mandya on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

How about celebrating Gowri-Ganesha festival with idols made from jaggery? Such an initiative was launched in Mandya on Monday where idols made from jaggery were sold.

Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj inaugurated the campaign of popularizing the eco-friendly idols for celebrating the festival this year, at the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday.

“Such a celebration will help farmers produce more jaggery. If idols made from jaggery are used in the celebrations, it will be an eco-friendly celebration,” he felt.

A pair of small idol of Gowri-Ganesha has been priced at Rs. 300 and a bigger pair costs Rs. 400.

This is a joint initiative of KAPPEC Bengaluru, Department of Agriculture, Vikasana Grameena and Nagarabhiruddi Samsthe and Siddaiayanakoppalu Farmers Producers’ Company.