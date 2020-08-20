Gowda writes to CM on changes to Act

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to stop the permission granted to the Inspector General of Registration to register agriculture land as per the amended Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

The State government has allowed registration of agriculture land by anyone, following the Ordinance to amend the Act, removing restrictions that were in place earlier.

Mr. Gowda, who along with JD(S) leaders and workers staged a protest in Tumakuru on Thursday, released his letter to the Chief Minister to the media. He said that until a discussion on the changes takes place and there is unanimity on the decision, the government should not allow registration of agriculture land, which will lead to rural indebtedness.

He said dilution of Sections 64, 79 A, 79 B, 79 C, 80, and 109 of the Act will promote the real estate mafia. The move will only help corporates, the rich and government officials hoarding black money to buy land from farmers.