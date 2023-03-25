Gowda to be ‘centre of attraction’ at valedictory of Pancharatna Yatra, HDK

March 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The JD (S) will be projecting former Prime Minister and party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda as the ‘centre of attraction’ at the gathering on the outskirts of the city on Sunday, marking the valedictory of the party’s Pancharathna Rathyatra.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the preparations for the mega rally at a plot of 100 acres of land adjacent to the Ring Road at Uttanahalli on Saturday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said more than 10 lakh people are expected for the congregation.

He said that Mr. Gowda, who is known for his concern for the farmers and the poor, will be making his first public appearance after a long time. “He had not come out in the public for more than six to seven months. He will be the centre of attraction at the historic rally”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

Mr. Gowda is also expected to participate in a roadshow from Manipal Hospital junction on Ring Road to the venue of the rally along with JD(S) State unit president C.M. Ibrahim and other party MLAs and leaders.

He said the rally to be held in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency under the leadership of former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda will be attended by party workers from the State. “It will be historic rally. Such a gathering had neither been held in the past nor will be held future”, he said.

The gathering was not just part of the party’s preparation for elections, but also part of the election campaign to send a message to the people, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The success of the party’s Pancharatna Rathyatra, which traversed across the State, and the response of the people, has given the party confidence that it would cross the target of 123 seats and secure a clear majority in the coming elections, he said.

To questions on his meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the meeting was to discuss the political situation in the State and the country. The discussion revolved around how to strengthen the regional parties and fight against the national parties, he said.