Govt.’s quarantine decision catches travellers off guard

The government’s sudden decision to implement mandatory institutional quarantine for those entering Karnataka from five high-risk States, including Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, on Sunday evening caught travellers off guard. There was a long line of vehicles at the State’s border with Tamil Nadu, as many were not prepared to go for a 14-day institutional quarantine and were confused whether to go back, or go into quarantine.

While the check-posts at Karnataka-Maharashtra border also implemented the norm, there was no pile-up of vehicles at the border there. Many were seen requesting officials for option to be in home quarantine. While asymptomatic people from other States are given that option, those from the five States categorised as high risk by the Ministry of Home Affairs — Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi — have to go into institutional quarantine, even if asymptomatic.

The decision to implement the May 7 guidelines was taken at a meeting of senior Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Sunday. This, in the light of several COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the State in the past few days having a travel history of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

In less than an hour of the meeting, the Karnataka police sealed the Attibele check-post entry point into the State from T.N. Travellers were either asked to return or were taken to institutional quarantine and not allowed to enter Bengaluru, the destination of most of them.

Shantha (name changed), a Bengalurean studying in Chennai, was one of those stranded at the border. Her parents reached Chennai from Bengaluru city on Sunday morning to fetch her back home. However, as they were returning to the city the same evening, the Karnataka police refused to let them in unless they agreed for institutional quarantine.

“We have valid travel passes issued by both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. My parents came to Chennai without any hurdles this morning and within hours the rules have changed catching us off guard,” she told The Hindu.

“We will allow only those from Tamil Nadu who are prepared to get into institutional quarantine, which many are not willing. They can go back to Tamil Nadu and return once the norms are relaxed,” said Ravi B. Chennannavar, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district.

There is a strict vigil at Attibele check-post, where medical tests were being conducted to categorise patients as symptomatic and asymptomatic. While symptomatic patients would be hospitalised, asymptomatic patients were being quarantined at private hotels nearby, senior police officials manning the check-post said.