Govt’s. move on NRI quota for medical seats opposed

Student activists in Mysuru have opposed the State government’s move to introduce NRI quota in the government medical colleges.

Condemning what it called the “commercial approach” of the State government towards medical education in the State, the AIDSO, Mysuru has stated that the move will result in the commercialisation of medical education.

In a statement here, District Secretary Chandrakala said the State government has written to the NMC seeking permission to start NRI quota in government colleges. The government had said it will not introduce NRI quota in existing seats and has sought for an increase in the number of seats with about 15% hike in allocated seats. “If the quota was introduced, it will give a sanction for an all out commercialisation in the government medical colleges,” the AIDSO claimed.

The move, Ms. Chandrakala said, will be a huge blow to the very purpose of public education. If the government can increase its quota of seats, then the same should be for the benefit of poor students of our State and not for “commercialisation” of seats in the name of NRI quota, the AIDSO argued in its statement.

“We urge the government to drop the move and rather increase seats in government medical colleges for the benefit of poor and rural students of the State in the wake of medical education gradually becoming out of their reach,” she said.

