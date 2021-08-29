‘Govts have not taken action against those involved in illegal mining’

Founder-president of National Committee for Protection of Natural Resource (NCPNR) and national president of Citizen for Democracy S.R. Hiremath has accused the consecutive governments in the State and at the Centre of not initiating any action against political leaders involved in illegal mining activities across the State.

Mr. Hiremath, addressing presspersons in Ballari on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP-led NDA government and the then UPA-led government and accused the political leaders of subverting democracy and its values. He said that political leaders, including Gali Janardhana Reddy, D.K. Shivakumar, B.S. Anand Singh and V. Somanna, have repeatedly violated Constitutional norms.

Mr. Hiremath said that Citizens For Democracy will organise a national executive council meeting in New Delhi on September 18. It will launch a national campaign Azadi Se Swaraj to highlight the failure of the ruling BJP-led government. It will urge the people of the nation to join in a movement to restore ethical values in public life. The activist said that the government has failed on all fronts to protect the interest of the working sector, farmers, labourers, women and youths.

The Samaj Parivartana Samudaya in collaboration with Jan Sangram Parishat and Janaandolanagala Maha Maitri will be organising workshops on Monday and Tuesday at Hosapete and Sandur, respectively. The workshop will throw light on the appropriate utilisation of the amount of ₹17,000 crore collected by auctioning illegal ore and fines which is kept aside to take up restoration of damaged environment.