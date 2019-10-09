Govts. have failed in reservoir management: SUCI-C

Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI-Communist) has blamed improper maintenance of reservoirs both in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the respective State governments and the Central Water Commission under the Union government for the devastation and loss of life and property during the recent floods in the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, State committee member and Dharwad district secretary of SUCI-C Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that to cover up the lapses in the maintenance of reservoirs, both the governments focused only on highlighting the devastation caused by floods.

Mr. Aldalli said that while both the governments failed in their duties, the Central Water Commission, which has the responsibility of water management in reservoirs, and the Union government too failed in their duties, resulting in the loss of life and displacement of lakhs of families.

He said that several irrigation experts were of the opinion that scientific management of reservoirs and water management could have prevented large scale damage to life and property.

Taking a dig at all political parties in the State for indulging in mud-slinging instead of rushing to the help of the flood-affected people, he said that the ruling BJP spent the initial 22 days of the floods in a Cabinet expansion exercise rather than focusing on flood relief. While the Union government made a very delayed announcement on assistance, Ministers were issuing confusing statements on flood assistance works, he said.

“What is even more disturbing was the derogatory comments of the Ministers against people seeking relief and all the talk of public service had been forgotten. The end result is that much of the flood relief has not reached the really affected. And, many of the followers of political parties are meddling with the list of affected people,” Mr. Aldalli said.

He said that SUCI-C would urge all the governments concerned to ensure that proper and adequate compensation reached the genuinely affected people. “We also urge for quick assessment of damage and early release of compensation. Compensation is the right of the people,” he said.

Mr. Aldalli said that SUCI-C was actively involved in the relief operations in Belagavi, Dharwad and other districts. And, for nearly a week, food was prepared and served at the SUCI-C office in Dharwad to the affected families, he said.