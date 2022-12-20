Govt.’s claims on high rate of conversion of investment proposals questioned by Congress

December 20, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Congress in the Legislative Council questioned the claims of the BJP government in the State on the high rate of conversion of investment proposals made during the recent Global Investors’ Meet (GIM).

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising the issue during Question Hour, M. Nagaraju pointed out that the GIM conducted by the BJP government during 2010 and 2012 did not have a conversion rate of more than 14% to 15% against the proposed investments. The Congress members alleged that the State is unlikely to receive as much investment as it spent on conducting the GIM during November this year in Bengaluru.

However, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh Nirani pointed out that availability of land was one of the most important factors to attract investment and said State government had arranged for a land bank of more than 1.2 lakh acres to help realize the investment proposals made during GIM 2012.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

But, soon after the Congress government came to power in 2013, the then Siddaramaiah government denotified about 1 lakh acres and blamed the poor rate of conversion to non-availability of land for the investors.

However, he said the government now has arranged for a land bank of 50,000 acres and 90% of the new investments will be made in Tier 2 cities.

The quantum of total capital investment due to flow to Karnataka from the GIM 2022 was ₹9.81 lakh crore and the State government was confident of converting more than 75 per cent of the investment proposals.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US