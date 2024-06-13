Govt. yet to float tenders for 53 proposals approved during 2023-24

The State Cabinet met on Thursday for the first time after the declaration of the Lok Sabha results and discussed the status of tender proposals of various departments and found that no action had been taken to float tenders with regard to 36% of the proposals (53) that were approved during the last financial year (2023-24).

The meeting meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, instructed Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and Ministers to initiate action for floating tenders for pending proposals in the next one month.

In various stages

Briefing on the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said administrative approval had been given for 147 tender proposals of various departments from November 23, 2023 to March 14, 2024.

Of these proposals, tenders had been called for 94 proposals while 19 proposals were under review.

Work orders had been issued for 18 tenders and work completed in seven cases. However, tenders were yet to be floated for 53 proposals, which had received administrative approvals a few months ago, he said.

Of the 19 proposals of the Water Resources Department no action had been taken to invite tenders for 15 proposals. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar heads the department. The Urban Development Department is yet to invite tenders for seven out of the 14 proposals.

The other major departments that had not initiated action for inviting tenders for approved proposals are: Health and Family Welfare (5), PWD (5), Transport (3), IT/BT (3), School Education and Literacy (3), and Medical Education (3). Tenders of more than ₹10 crore requires Cabinet approval.

Improving governance

The Chief Minister has discussed issues related to governance and administration and told the Ministers to take steps for improving governance. The district-in-charge Ministers had been told to hold ‘Janata Darshan’ in their respective districts for making the administration effective.

The Cabinet provided administrative approval for ₹12 crore for construction of a new court building at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district. The building would have four court halls, Mr. Paitl said.

Administrative approval was also given for providing 112 BS-IV buses to Kalyana Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. The sum approved for purchasing 112 buses was ₹46.48 crore.

