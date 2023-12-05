Govt. writes to Centre seeking exemption from scrapping for 15-year-old fire-fighting vehicles

December 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The State government has written to the Centre seeking an exemption for fire-fighting vehicles from its guidelines on scrapping all government vehicles that are 15 years old.

Responding to a question from Srinivas G.H. representing Tarikere Assembly constituency, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said a meeting chaired by the Principal Secretary to the Department of Home on July 28 decided to seek the Centre’s permission to renew the registration of vehicles of the State Fire and Emergency Services Department that were in good condition even after a lapse of 15 years in view of the difficulty arising in providing the basic fire and emergency services if they are scrapped.

A letter in this regard was sent to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on October 6. “We are awaiting permission from the Centre,” he said.

He, however, said the Police Department had identified a total of 1,700 vehicles that were 15 years old and ₹100 crore had been set aside for purchasing replacement vehicles.

Meanwhile, responding to a question from Basanagouda Turuvihal on setting up a fire station at Maski, the Assembly constituency he represents, Mr. Parameshwara said Maski taluk had reported a total of 243 fire incidents during five years between 2017 and 2022, besides 13 calls for rescue.

The number of fire incidents reported from Maski during this period did not merit setting up an exclusive fire station in the town, he said adding that fire stations at Lingsugur and Sindhanur, both situated at a distance of 30 km, send their fire fighting equipment and vehicles whenever a fire incident is reported in Maski. Also, the Fire Advisory Council’s guidelines do not provide for setting up fire stations within 10 km in urban areas and within 50 km in rural areas, he said.

