Govt. working to strengthen the weak: Siddarmaiah

December 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

“As we live a in society of inequalities, it is essential that those who are deprived of resources and opportunities for centuries are extended a helping hand to strengthen them economically and socially. The state government is doing the same,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He was addressing a gathering comprising of beneficiaries of various schemes at the Karnatak College grounds in Dharwad on Saturday.

The Labour Department had organised the event with the help of 130 companies and the Lad Foundation to distribute 550 adapted vehicles to physically challenged, laptops to students, and insurance cover to gig workers and extend other benefits.

Quoting B.R. Ambedkar’s last speech in the Constituency Assembly on November 25, 1949, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that as long as there was inequality in society, there would be no peace and prosperity in the country. If the governments failed to alleviate the inequalities and strengthen the weaker sections, then those oppressed for centuries would rise and destroy the pillars of democracy, he said.

In a world where 90% of wealth was with 10% of the population, it was necessary that those who had resources and funds, extended it those who did not have it.

“This is what 12th century social reformer Basvanna had advocated through the concepts of kayaka and dasoha. Kayaka means working to produce something and dasoha means distribution of the earning among others. And what is also important is that everyone needs to work and share,” he said.

Mentioning the government’s commitment to upliftment of the weaker sections, Mr. Siddararamaiah said that the guaranatee schemes, Shakti, Gruhalaxmi, Gruhajyoti, additional 5 kilo rice under the PDS and the forthcoming Yuva Nidhi were all aimed at helping the weak to become strong economically and socially.

Before concluding, the Chief Minister called on the physically challenged persons not to lose heart and called on them to make use of the facilities extended to them to become economically independent.

Labour MInister Santosh Lad and a host of leaders were present.

Mr. Siddaramaiah symbolically distributed keys of adapted vehicles, laptops to students, cheques of assistance to some of the beneficiaries. A music programme was also organised as part of the event.