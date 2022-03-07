Govt. working to achieve TB-free India by 2030

The State Government will work with various medical education institutions and hospitals to achieve the goal of TB-free India by 2030, District Tuberculosis Officer Iranna Dharwadkar said in Vijayapura on Monday.

He said that the BLDE hospital has been included in various schemes to diagnose and provide treatment for patients with tuberculosis and resistant tuberculosis, completely free.

He said that the Government has set up costly equipment to trace and treat the disease. He requested all senior citizens not to ignore signs of illness and to take the benefit of government schemes.

He spoke of healthy habits in preventing the spread of tuberculosis. He urged people to join the government in removing the stigma attached to the disease in the community.

Anand P. Ambali of the Geriatric Clinic spoke in detail about typical and atypical symptoms of tuberculosis in senior citizens. Senior citizens should not neglect symptoms such as fever, reduced appetite, loss of weight, night sweats lasting for more than 15 days, he said. He stressed that tuberculosis is completely curable with availability of new drugs.

The event was organised by the Geriatric Clinic of BLDE Deemed to be University’s B.M. Patil Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in collaboration with District Health and Family Welfare Services and District Tuberculosis Office.

Imam Kalburgi S. Sawant and others were present.