Govt. withdraws order against recovery of farm loans

In a controversial move, the State government has withdrawn instructions given to the Karnataka State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development (KASCARD) Bank to not recover loans from farmers in drought-affected regions of the State.

In a communication to the managing director of the KASCARD Bank recently, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) asked the bank to start the process of recovery of loans from farmers in 110 taluks that were declared as drought-hit in 2016–17. It drew the attention to the earlier order that had explicitly asked cooperative societies and officials not to give any notice or move court to recover the loans extended in the 2016–17 monsoon season in the light of drought.

The letter from the RCS comes in the light of a clarification given by the Finance Department in the second week of December 2019. In the letter, the department had clarified that the October 20, 2016 order issued to stop recovery process was based on the instructions from the then Chief Minister [Siddaramaiah]. “The Finance Department has not given any concurrence for the same. The KSCARD Bank’s decision to not recover the loans quoting the 2016 circular is not a valid justification,” the department stated in a letter to the RCS.

The department has advised the RCS that the KSCARD Bank extending loans and recovering it is the sole jurisdiction of the bank and it is up to to the bank to decide the mode of recovery of loans. “The Finance Department shall not have any specific comments or instructions on this issue,” it said. The department’s opinion to the RCS came after a meeting of the Additional Chief Secretary and the Development Commissioner on October 4, 2019.

Mr. Siddaramaiah in a series of tweets on Tuesday condemned the government’s move. He said that this amounted to “betrayal of the interest of farmers”.