Govt. will urge Centre to give forest dwellers rights over land by amending law: Bommai

March 01, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will recommend amendments to the Forest Dwellers’ Act to enable traditional forest dwellers to enjoy rights over their lands.

Participating in an interaction programme with Soliga tribals after party’s national president J .P Nadda flagged off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at M.M. Hills on Wednesday, Mr. Bommai said absence of rights over their lands in the forests was one of the main grouses voiced by the people living on the fringes of the forest areas. “We will be making a recommendation to the Centre to amend the Forest Dwellers’ Act so that people living in the forest areas for a long period of time get rights over their lands”, he said.

Reacting to the complaints about absence of adequate healthcare in the villages situated in M.M. Hills region of Chamarajanagar, Mr. Bommai promised to give more prominence to the region while allocating the 68 new primary health centres announced by the government in the recent Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Jayamma, a woman from the region, sought to highlight the absence of proper healthcare facilities in the area because of which pregnant women are forced to face a lot of difficulties.

Due to the absence of proper maternity care, several people are forced to travel looking for hospitals across the Tamil Nadu border or far-off places inside Karnataka, she lamented before requesting the government to atleast upgrade the primary health care centres in the region.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nadda, who also addressed the gathering, said the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the poor and tribals living in villages as well as the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

Not only are there a total of 12 Dalit Ministers and 27 Ministers belonging to Other Backward Classes, the country’s President Droupadi Murmu was a tribal woman, he said adding that the tribal budget in the country, which was just ₹4,295 crore in 2013, was at present ₹ 12,461 crore per annum.

While 700 Ekalvya Schools will be opened, as many as 38,800 teachers will be appointed to these schools that will come up only in tribal areas of the country, he said.

Under the Prime Minister’s Adarsha Grama Yojane, a total of 9,500 tribal villages across the country will be electrified at a cost of ₹ 3,584 crore, he added.

Mr. Nadda also pointed out that 27 tribal research centres will be opened across the country.

While the country’s picture was undergoing a change under the leadership of Mr. Modi, Mr. Nadda claimed that he had come to M.M. Hills to make a pledge to change the picture of the region.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje also spoke. BJP’s State unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel was present on the occasion.