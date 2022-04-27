Govt. will take action against those involved in HRP land scam, says Ashok

800 acres of land had been allotted to non-eligible persons

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said the State Government will take action against those involved in granting land, meant for people who lost their land for Hemavathi reservoir project, based on fake documents.

In a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Ashok said around 800 acres of land had been allotted to non-eligible persons. The government would acquire the land and take action against the people and officers involved. Criminal cases would be filed against officers responsible for the illegal grant. “We will release the list of influential people involved in the illegal grant of land”, he said.

Brothers:

Reacting to Congress party’s repeated remark that the JD(S) was the B-team of the BJP, Mr.Ashok said it was not true. “In fact, the JD(S) has better understanding with the Congress. They are like brothers. The JD(S) formed government with the Congress twice. They had understanding at the Centre too”, he said.

On allegations of Corruption in the State Government, Mr.Ashok said the Congress had been know for corruption and scams for decades. They were making false allegations against the BJP.

