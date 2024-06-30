‘Govt. will study feasibility of starting OTT platform for Kannada films’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the State government would study the feasibility of starting a OTT platform for Kannada films.

Speaking after the inauguration of the new building of Kannada Film Producers’ Association here, the Chief Minister told presspersons that “the State government would help the Kannada film industry in all respects.” The State government has been helping in the growth of Kannada film industry and would continue to do so, he said.

Lauding the efforts of the Kannada film producers, he said that since 1972 film producers had been participating in film production despite facing troubles. Though the association had not sought any financial help, the government would help it, he added.

Stating that the State government would fulfil the dreams of thespian Rajkumar on the construction of a film city, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The film city will come up in Mysuru on PPP model. The government has given 100 acres for the purpose. The film city was the dream of the late thespian an the government will fulfil it.”

