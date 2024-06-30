ADVERTISEMENT

‘Govt. will study feasibility of starting OTT platform for Kannada films’

Published - June 30, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the inauguration of the new building of the Kannada Film Producers’ Association in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said that the State government would study the feasibility of starting a OTT platform for Kannada films.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the inauguration of the new building of Kannada Film Producers’ Association here, the Chief Minister told presspersons that “the State government would help the Kannada film industry in all respects.” The State government has been helping in the growth of Kannada film industry and would continue to do so, he said.

Lauding the efforts of the Kannada film producers, he said that since 1972 film producers had been participating in film production despite facing troubles. Though the association had not sought any financial help, the government would help it, he added.

Stating that the State government would fulfil the dreams of thespian Rajkumar on the construction of a film city, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The film city will come up in Mysuru on PPP model. The government has given 100 acres for the purpose. The film city was the dream of the late thespian an the government will fulfil it.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US