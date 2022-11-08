Govt. will soon pass bill and implement EWS quota: Law Minister

J.C. Madhuswamy | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Karnataka government will soon pass a Bill in the State legislature to implement 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told The Hindu. “We will likely introduce the bill in the coming winter session of the legislature,” he said.

“The Union Government had implemented the EWS quota in Union government institutions and jobs that have now been upheld by the Apex Court. Now we need to pass a law in the State legislature to introduce the same in the State reservation matrix,” Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The Law Minister said the State government had put the implementation of EWS reservation on hold as implementing it would breach the 50% cap on reservation imposed by the Supreme Court and the Apex Court was seized on the matter. “Now that the Supreme Court has cleared the proposal, we will implement it very soon,” he said.

Review petition planned

Meanwhile, various Dalit leaders and organizations have decided to submit the review petition before the Supreme Court challenging the EWS quota.

Indudhara Honnapura, a Dalit leader, said, “In this, the majority verdict has considered only upper caste economically weaker sections, but not other communities. This is the height of the discrimination,” he said, adding that they will also create public awareness on this.