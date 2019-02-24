Govt. will set up SIT soon: M.B. Patil

The State government will soon constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the controversial audio clip incident allegedly involving BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Home Minister M.B. Patil said on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons at the Naganahalli police training centre on the outskirts of the city, he said there was no question of going back on the decision to launch an SIT probe. According to the directions of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the Home Department will soon appoint a senior police officer to conduct the probe.

Reacting to Mr. Yeddyurappa’s statement that the coalition government would fall within 24 hours of the Lok Sabha results, Mr. Patil said BJP leaders have set several such deadlines in the past, but the government remains stable. “Mr. Yeddyurappa is daydreaming about becoming Chief Minister,” he added.

Mr. Patil exuded confidence that the Congress would win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections and come to power at the Centre.

He also said the State government was serious about implementing the recommendations of the Raghavendra Auradkar committee report on reforming the police force.

The Chief Minister has given his consent for implementing the report, and the department will soon hold a meeting with him and Finance Department officials to implement it, Mr. Patil said.

To bring in reforms, the department has already constituted a committee headed by Director-General of Police Neelamani Raju to study the policing system in other States. The committee is expected to submit its report in a few days, he added.

Admitting the effects of frequent transfers in the Police Department, the Home Minister promised to reintroduce a minimum term of two years for a police sub-inspector in one place.