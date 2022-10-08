Govt. will set up corporations for nomad communities: CM

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 08, 2022 21:48 IST

KARNATAKA MYSURU 26/09/2022 Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking during Dasara inaguration at Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Monday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision has been taken to constitute separate corporations for nomad communities.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, he said Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission report has opined that the benefits of reservation has not reached many communities and steps should be taken to provide justice for them after studying all legal aspects.

The Union government has amended the Constitution and issued orders to give 10% reservation for the economically backward people and this has crossed 50% quota, said the Chief Minister. This has been questioned in the Supreme Court but no adverse verdict has come so far, he said.

