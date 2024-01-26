Govt. will resolve land grant issue, Madhu Bangarappa assures people affected by Sharavathi project in Shivamogga

January 26, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said the State government will resolve the issue of granting land to people displaced due to the Sharavathi Valley project.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Bangarappa said the government had already held meetings in Shivamogga and Bengaluru on the issue. Soon, a meeting would be convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Further, the Minister said the State government had decided to construct a memorial for socialist leader Shantaveri Gopala Gowda in Shivamogga. Similarly, another memorial to honour those involved in the struggle seeking land rights for peasants would be built at Kagodu, he said.

The State government had given clearance to build a cancer hospital by spending ₹49 crore. Besides that, a critical care unit would come up, he said. The minister said the government would build a residential school named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Sorab taluk.

He also extended his wishes to the residents of Ragi Gudda and the district police for holding a cricket tournament to spread the message of brotherhood and harmony.

The minister felicitated the achievers and students. Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, S. Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, and others were present.

On the day, as many as 26 platoons and two police bands took part in the parade. Prashanth K.S., Reserve Police Inspector, was the parade commander. Schoolchildren presented cultural programmes.

Inquiry

Later, addressing a press conference, the minister said that the government would hold an inquiry into the implementation of the Shivamogga Airport project and Smart City works in the city.

“The project cost of the airport escalated alarmingly. An inquiry is going on to find out who the expenditure multiplied. Similarly, there are many complaints about the Smart City works. The probe is going on,” he said.

Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said he was interested in improving the tourist destinations of Shivamogga and attracting investors to the district.

