Karnataka

Govt. will resolve issues of guest lecturers soon, says Minister

Stating that the Government will announce its strategy to resolve the issues of guest lecturers working for a long time without job security in a day or two, Higher Education Minister C .N. Ashwath Narayan has appealed to them to return to work.

He made the appeal after chairing a meeting that lasted for more than three hours along with Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti at the State Higher Education Council.

Representatives of a few major associations of guest lecturers and several MLCs representing teachers were present at the meeting. The demands submitted by associations of guest lecturers were also reviewed.

The Minister said, “Resolving the issues of guest lecturers involves several factors, including financial burden. However, the Government has been looking at it on humanitarian grounds.”

It may be noted that guest lecturers have boycotted work demanding regularisation of their services and an increase in salary.


