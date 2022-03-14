‘Govt. will release funds for Karaga’

Promising financial assistance from the Government to conduct Karaga festivities, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Monday said that ₹1.6 crore had been released to conduct the festivities since 2016-2017.

The Minister, who was responding on behalf of Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar to a question from Congress member P.R. Ramesh, said the Kannada and Culture Department gets lumpsum amount to fund festivities, and that the money will be made available to Karaga festivities. The written reply states that barring 2017-2018 when ₹1.6 crore was released to hold Karaga, money has not been allocated during the other four years.

Earlier, Mr. Ramesh said that Karaga is being held in 147 places across Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, and Kolar districts that requires financial assistance.