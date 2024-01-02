GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will regularise services of all pourakarmikas, says Minister

January 02, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and others distributing regularisation documents to pourakarmikas in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and others distributing regularisation documents to pourakarmikas in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“The government has already regularised nearly 70% of the pourakarmikas in various urban local bodies in the State. The rest will be regularised in phases,” Minister for Municipal Administration Rahim Khan said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was speaking after distributing documents to some of the pourakarmikas of Belagavi City Corporation who were regularised. He recalled that then Municipal Administration Minister Eshwar Khandre had issued the orders for regularisation during Siddaramaiah’s first term as Chief Minister.

Mr. Khan said that A khata and B khata certificates will be issued to owners of housing sites that were under process for regularisation.

“Several people live in non-regularised housing colonies. They may have paid taxes or may not. And, it is our duty to provide infrastructure facilities in those areas. That is why, we plan to issue such documents. The Chief Minister has constituted a sub-committee for the purpose. It has held some meetings. A decision will be taken soon,” he said.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the government is studying various technological tools to ensure that human beings do not get into sewage pits to clean them.\

He said that one of them will be implemented soon. “We have regularised over 400 Poura Karmikas till now in Belagavi district alone,” he said.

Prakash Hukkeri, State government representative at Delhi, MLA Asif (Raju) Sait, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Mayor Shobha Somanache, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, corporation commissioner Ashok Dudagunti and others were present

