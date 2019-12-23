‘Govt. will organise farmers’ convention in every taluk’

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the State government will organise a convention of farmers in every taluk after the budget of the year 2020-21 was presented.

Speaking after inaugurating Subhiksha Organic Farmers’ Cooperative Society here on Monday, he said that, agriculture scientists and progressive farmers would be invited for the convention to share information on issues related maintenance of to soil health, judicious utilisation of the water, conservation of native seeds varieties and marketing produce cultivated under the organic farming method.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a convention of farmers in Tumakuru on January 3. The preparations for the event had commenced.