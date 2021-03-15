Govt. will not allow Congress goonda culture: Vijayendra

Hassan

15 March 2021 19:35 IST

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra has said the State government will not allow the goonda culture of the Congress to continue in Bhadravati.

“BJP workers will put an end to the goonda acts of the Congress and its supporters,” he said.

He spoke to media during his visit to Bhadravati on Monday.

A Congress MLA and his supporters allegedly assaulted BJP workers during a kabaddi event.

“It was a highly condemnable act. Nakul, a BJP worker, was beaten up in the incident. This is not new for BJP workers in Shivamogga district,” he said.

He added that the workers should not lose confidence and join hands to put an end to the Congress culture in Bhadravati.