Govt. will look into statue issue: Minister

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy has said the State will look into the grant of grazing land (gomala) for installing a statue of Jesus Christ in Kanakapura.

“Having a statue is a matter of personal faith, but making use of gomala obtained by paying only 10 per cent of the value is not right”, he told presspersons here on Saturday.

“The government will take a decision on withdrawing the land granted after discussing the issue with Revenue Minister R. Ashok. In our view, the decision taken by the previous Cabinet on the issue was not right. Courts also do not approve of making use of gomala like this,”he opined.

The Minister said Congress leader D.K.Shivakumar was free to have a statue, but not on gomala land.

