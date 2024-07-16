GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. will introduce Bill to stop water theft in canals: Shivakumar

Published - July 16, 2024 07:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the State government would bring in a new law to stop theft of water from irrigation canals by using borewells or motors.

He termed the water theft in canals as “a major problem” in Mandya, Hassan, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, and other districts having irrigation projects. Many tail-end farmers are not able to receive water for their crops. He would pilot a Bill in a week, Mr. Shivakumar said.

In a reply to a question of Jagadeesh Shivayya Gudagunti of the BJP, on why water under the Tungala-Savalagi lift irrigation project was not reaching the intended last village farmers, Mr. Shivakumar said 90% of the water was being siphoned off.

Yettinahole project

The government has spent ₹25,000 crore on the Yettinahole project which aims to draw 24 tmcft of water from the Yettinahole in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district to meet the drinking water demands of drought-prone districts of Kolar, Chickballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and parts of Bengaluru. “But I am not sure that water will reach Tumakuru,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Noting that water from the Krishnaraja Sagar has not been reaching Malavalli, Mr. Shivakumar said the people of Gadag had also not seen water despite construction of a canal 20 years ago.

“We can control water theft in canals. I will introduce a Bill in this regard in a week. The Bill is ready,” Mr. Shivakumar said. Members from the Opposition BJP welcomed the announcement of the proposed legislation.

Karnataka

