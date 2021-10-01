‘Govt. will help coffee planters’

Hassan

01 October 2021 19:59 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said the State government will stand by the coffee planters, facing hardship in the present times. The government will make all efforts to ensure the growers get suitable relief.

He spoke to presspersons after inaugurating Coffee Day celebrations at Halebidu in Belur taluk on Friday. The coffee growers had been contributing to the nation’s economy in a big way. “People like Siddarth Hegde made Indian coffee popular worldwide. He boosted the export of coffee and he will be remembered by the coffee growing community”, he said.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh, Hassan District Planters’ Association president T.C. Ananta Subba Rao and Karnataka Growers Federation president H.T. Mohan Kumar were present.

Advertising

Advertising