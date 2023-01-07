ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. will fulfil demands of reservation in three months: Murugesh Nirani

January 07, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is committed to fulfilling the demands of creation of reservation quotas or reclassification of quotas in a period of three months, Murugesh Nirani, Industries Minister, said in Vijayapura on Saturday.

The State Government is considering the claims and demands by various communities. It has to take these decisions after due legal process and wide consultations. That is why it can not be done in haste, he told journalists. He denied allegations that he was opposing reclassification of Panchamasali community into 2A OBC category.

“These and such other baseless allegations are being made by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. He is making meaningless claims. He is using abusive language against me, CM Basavaraj Bommai, and even the Harihar Panchamasali seer Sri Vachanananda Swami. It is not easy to tolerate this. Even I can speak the same language. But I don’t do that as I don’t want to embarrass the party and the government. I will not stoop to the level of Mr. Yatnal. I challenge him to get the BJP ticket and win from Vijayapura next time,” Mr. Nirani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US