Govt. will consider holding winter session of Legislature at Belagavi: Bommai

‘Also open to shifting some government offices here’

The State government will seriously consider holding the winter session of the Legislature at the Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Saturday.

The government is also open to shifting some government offices that could focus on north Karnataka to the Suvarna Soudha, Mr. Bommai told journalists.

To a query, he said he will soon issue orders to shift the Sugar Commissioner’s office to Belagavi from Bengaluru.

Mr. Bommai also said that taluk hospitals will be established in all newly formed taluks. Oxygen plants will also be set up in all the district hospitals that lack captive oxygen generation plants or dedicated storage systems. Smaller oxygen plants will be set up in each taluk, he said. By that count, Belagavi district would get 10 oxygen plants. All oxygen plants across the State would start functioning in three weeks, he said.

A COVID-19 testing laboratory has been inaugurated in Chikkodi. Another one will be sanctioned to Gokak, he said.

He claimed the government has succeeded in managing the epidemic effectively. “This is demonstrated by the falling positivity rates across the State, except some pockets,” he said.

“Steps will be taken to increase vaccination to 40,000 per day in Belagavi and 25,000 per day in Vijayapura. Similarly, the government will increase vaccination in the State to five lakh doses per day. This will ensure that we will reach the target of vaccinating every adult in the State in three months. We have placed orders with the Centre for 1 crore vaccines,” he said.

The government will take steps to increase awareness about nutrition among the people.

“We will take steps to distribute medicines at the doors of black fungus patients, once they are discharged from the hospitals. A team of senior officials will be sent to Belagavi to study the problems faced by Belagavi institute of medical sciences and address them,” he added.