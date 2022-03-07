Govt will conduct comprehensive inquiry into bitcoin scam

Amid demand for a CBI inquiry or any other high-level inquiry into the bitcoin scam, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Government will get a comprehensive inquiry into the scam.

Responding to a discussion on bitcoin initiated by Congress member U.B. Venkatesh, the Minister asked for documents from people pertaining to the bitcoin case if they had any.

Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh sought to know why there was a delay in recovering ₹11.5 crore stolen from e-procurement portal of the Government. "Despite securing search warrant against a Nagpur-based NGO, police did not search the premises. It was among the 36 organisations benefitted in the e-procurement portal theft. Why has the Government failed to recover the money yet?" Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad sought a comprehensive inquiry into the bitcoin theft cases.

The Home Minister said ₹1.82 crore has been recovered so far, and that a letter has been written to GST office seeking to recover the money. "Government has written to Interpol thrice based on the confessions by hacker Sriki, but we have not heard from them so far. We will not protect him in the case," he said.