Govt. will abide by HC ruling on ACB, says Bommai

The High Court had set aside the constitution of the anti-graft bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government would abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court to abolish the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while stating that the BJP had vowed in its poll manifesto itself to scrap the ACB which was set up by the then Siddaramaiah government.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Mr. Bommai said the Cabinet had discussed the issue and sought a report from the Law Department and the Advocate-General on the judgment. The Law Department and the Advocate-General would study the verdict and based on their recommendation, the government would decide the future of ACB, he said.

The High Court on Thursday set aside the constitution of a separate ACB, under the direct control of the Chief Minister, in 2016 that had withdrawn the powers vested with the Karnataka Lokayukta police wing to probe all cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against public servants.

Mr. Bommai said the government had not been able to take a decision on the party’s promise on the abolition of the ACB since the matter was before the High Court. “We will abide by the verdict and the Advocate-General will guide us,” the Chief Minister said. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said “in principle the BJP is committed to abolish the ACB”. The judgment ran into many pages and the government would discuss the court order and take a decision about the future of ACB, he added.