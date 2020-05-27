Govt. warns schools still not teaching Kannada

The State government has warned that it will take action against schools that are not teaching Kannada as a subject.
On Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education minister S. Suresh Kumar, during a review meeting with Kannada Development Authority and officials of the department, said that ignoring the provision of Kannada Language Learning Act -2015 will invite action.
The Minister said that every student studying in the State must learn Kannada and eligible teachers should teach the subject.
He further said that in the interest of students, private schools must support the government.
During the interaction, Mr. Kumar said that in the coming days, 1,000 government schools will be identified to teach subjects in Kannada and English. Students in these schools will have textbooks in both languages.
