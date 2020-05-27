Karnataka

Govt. warns schools still not teaching Kannada

Every student studying in State must learn the language: Suresh Kumar

The State government has warned that it will take action against schools that are not teaching Kannada as a subject.

On Wednesday, Primary and Secondary Education minister S. Suresh Kumar, during a review meeting with Kannada Development Authority and officials of the department, said that ignoring the provision of Kannada Language Learning Act -2015 will invite action.

The Minister said that every student studying in the State must learn Kannada and eligible teachers should teach the subject.

He further said that in the interest of students, private schools must support the government.

During the interaction, Mr. Kumar said that in the coming days, 1,000 government schools will be identified to teach subjects in Kannada and English. Students in these schools will have textbooks in both languages.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:33:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-warns-schools-still-not-teaching-kannada/article31689573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY