Govt. warned against curtailing rights of GPs

The Akhila Karnataka Grama Swaraj Andolana has strongly opposed the State government’s proposed move to curtail the rights of gram panchayats in selecting the beneficiaries of housing schemes.

The Andolana members told mediapersons here on Tuesday that the proposed move would also curtail the powers of gram sabhas in selecting the beneficiaries for various welfare schemes.

The gram panchayats play an important role in developing rural areas as well ensuring welfare schemes, especially housing schemes, reaching the poor and needy. Nevertheless, Housing Minister V. Somanna recently said the State government would amend the law pertaining to the selection of beneficiaries of housing schemes as well finalising the lists of beneficiaries selected at gram sabhas, said Naganna Banasawadi, President, Swaraj Andolana.

The government is contemplating forming a monitoring committee comprising MLAs, Deputy Commissioners, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers, tahsildars and Panchayat Development Officers for scrutinising/approving the lists of beneficiaries selected at gram sabhas.

The proposed amendment to the law is fully against the principles of Panchayat Raj Act, said the other members.

According to the Andolana members, Mr. Somanna had also tried to curtail the powers of gram panchayats and gram sabhas in 2007 when he was holding the same portfolio in the then BJP government.

They warned of launching massive protests if the government does not withdraw the decision to amend the Law.

