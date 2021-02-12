‘Govt. using diversionary tactics to make people forget its failures’

Road develop-ment works launched in Govanakoppa village in Badami taluk

The BJP government in the State is using diversionary tactics to make people forget its failures, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said in Govanakoppa in Badami taluk on Thursday.

He was speaking after launching road development works in the village.

“Legislators like me have been asking for funds to develop their constituencies. But the government keeps saying that it has no money. Ministers are using COVID-19 lockdown as an excuse for all their failures. Ministers are raising sensational issues and using other diversionary tactics to shift focus away from their failures,” he said.

However, “I am working hard to find some funds for my constituency,” he added.

“I have written letters to the government asking it to remove silt in the Malaprabha river and remove encroachments. But the government is saying there is no money for such things. A government college has been sanctioned to my constituency but the Higher Education Minister says that there is no money for the college building. I asked him why he became a Minister, if he cannot arrange for resources for such development works. When I was the Chief Minister, I ensured that no development work suffered from fund scarcity,” he said.

“The government has taken loans to spend around ₹ 35,000 crore on health care during the pandemic. The government is insensitive to the problems of the people. There is no hope in this government. We will return to power in two years and then we will take up development works,” he said.

He said that the State government has stopped several development works started by him. “I don’t understand why you people still support them despite all their failures,” he said.

He responded to the demand from some villagers that Govanakoppa will be made a gram panchayat once the Congress comes back to power and asked people to vote for a leader who is hard working and of good character and not based on his caste and religion.