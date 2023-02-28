Govt. urged to withdraw Factories Amendment Bill

February 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has criticised the State government for bringing in the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023 that allows for increasing work hours to up to 12 hours from the existing nine.

Members of INTUC, along with workers, will stage a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk on Thursday and submit a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, through the Deputy Commissioner, demanding that the government withdraw the Bill and introduce eight hours shift for workers.

INTCU said that it also opposed the employment of women workers on overtime.

District president of INTUC Ashok Ghooli, addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that unorganised workers in cement factories should be paid according to the norms of the Central Wage Board for the Cement Industry.

The demands also included restarting cement factories in the district that remain shut down for several decades. They said that the Labour Department should issue identity cards to workers who have applied for registration and that the government should extend life insurance, health insurance and social security to workers.