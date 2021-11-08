Govt. urged to upgrade Saligrama to town panchayat

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham has urged the government to upgrade Saligrama gram panchayat to a town panchayat.

The Deputy Commissioner’s letter to the Director of Municipal Administration Directorate in Bengaluru follows the carving out of Saligrama taluk out of K.R. Nagar taluk in Mysuru district recently.

Mr. Gautham has cited a provision for upgrading under the Karnataka Municipalities Act 1964 and a proposal submitted to him in the regard by the Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat while forwarding the letter to the government.

The proposal was accompanied by a map of Saligrama, its population, density, expansion and other details.

It may be mentioned here that the government approved the creation of Saligrama taluk in March 2019 when the then JD(S)-Congress regime in the State created 12 new taluks in the State.

Saligrama, which is the ninth taluk in Mysuru district, comprises Saligrama, Mirle and Chunchanakatte hoblis, besides 14 villages of Hosa Agrahara hobli, covering a total of 120 villages with an estimated population of 1.2 lakh.