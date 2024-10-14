GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. urged to resolve against introduction of genetically modified crops

Published - October 14, 2024 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Federation of Farmers Associations discussed key issues related to agriculture, in Mysuru on Monday.

Members of Federation of Farmers Associations discussed key issues related to agriculture, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Federation of Farmers Association has urged the State government to resolve against introducing genetically modified (GM) crops.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, the Federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should convene a cabinet meeting at the earliest and pass a resolution against introduction of GM crops.

He said there were unresolved issues surrounding GM crops and had a negative impact not only on environment but also on public health.

The federation members earlier met in the city and discussed various issues plaguing the agricultural sector, and wanted the government to take initiatives to resolve them in the interest of farmers.

Mr. Shanthakumar wanted the government to look into the functioning of the APMC yards in the State and accused them of seeking 10 per cent commission from farmers. A complaint had already been submitted to the authorities in this regard and if there was no follow-up action, then the farmers would launch an agitation, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

He also announced that like-minded farmers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Karnataka would meet in Mysuru on October 22 and discuss the judicious use of Cauvery water, Mekedatu project, the imperatives of reducing pollution in Cauvery etc.

The federation members said that the minimum support price for paddy procurement had been fixed at ₹220 per quintal and the State government should announce an additional ₹500 per quintal as an incentive to help the farmers.

