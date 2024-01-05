Govt. urged to reject fee hike proposal in PU colleges

January 05, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru district committee of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the State government to reject the proposal of the department of PU Education for a fee hike.

It said the PU Department has submitted the proposal to the government for increasing fees in PU colleges. The department has also sought a hike in college affiliation fee besides the fee hike once in three years. “The government must reject the proposal out rightly,” said the AIDSO District Secretary Chandrakala.

There will not be any difference between the government PU colleges and private PU colleges when it comes to revenue from student fees for the development of infrastructure of the PU colleges, she said in a release here.

“It is highly condemnable that all the government educational institutions are increasing fees on the pretext of lack of funds. Due to the severe financial crisis, the number of students dropping out of education at all levels is increasing. Higher education was becoming expensive in government educational institutions,” the AIDSO said.

It demanded that the government should not approve the fee hike proposal in the interest of poor and rural students. Also, if the affiliation fee is increased, the same will be imposed on the students, she argued.