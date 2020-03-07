Govt. urged to regularise services of contract labourers

The State government has been urged to immediately regularise the services of those working with urban local bodies and health institutions under contract labour system.

Representatives of various associations working to uplift pourakarmikas and contract labourers met Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate consideration of their demands.

No effect

A large number of pourakarmikas, drivers, watermen and ‘D’ group employees were working as contract/ outsourcing employees in various urban local bodies across Karnataka.

The State government has not regularised their services even though they are working for many years on low salaries, the representatives said.

Several thousands of people are working in other departments for low salaries on contract/outsourcing basis.

The government should provide provident fund, ESI, gratuity and other social security benefits, they said.