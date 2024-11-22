Govt. urged to provide free CET, NEET, and JEE coaching to all students

Student activists in Mysuru have urged the State government to consider free CET, JEE, and NEET coaching for all the students studying in government institutions instead of restricting the number of students for the coaching.

The State government has announced free CET, JEE, and NEET coaching for pre-university students studying in government Adarsha Vidyalayas, and aided colleges in the State. However, the coaching has been limited to only 25,000 students this year. “This is an anti-student move as the decision excludes 90% of students appearing for CET in the State while providing coaching only to 10%,” said a note from AIDSO.

It said all students pursuing science in government pre-university colleges after passing SSLC are eligible for the coaching. Yet, by restricting free coaching to only 25,000 students, the government is creating discrimination among students, labelling some as eligible and others as ineligible. “This goes against the fundamental principle of ensuring education for all, which government colleges aim to uphold,” the AIDSO stated in its statement.

The reason, according to AIDSO, cited for limiting the coaching to 10% of students is a lack of funds.

AIDSO demanded that the State government should consider providing free coaching to all students pursuing science in government pre-university colleges.