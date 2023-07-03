Govt. urged to investigate irregularities in releasing compensation under PMFBY

July 03, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Yadgir

Honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) Chamaras Malipatil has urged the State government to form a team to investigate irregularities in releasing compensation to farmers under the Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Raichur district.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Monday.

Mr. Malipatil said that compensation under PMFBY has been released to farmers who are not the real beneficiaries in Madagiri and Hallihosur villages in Sirwar taluk of Raichur district.

The actual beneficiaries who have paid premium to insurance companies are still waiting for compensation, he said.

He suspected that agriculture officers, revenue officers and insurance company representatives could be involved in irregularities. He said that an FIR that was registered, after the incident came to light, shows only the names of farmers without having included the names of officers and insurance company officials.

“Without the knowledge of the officers concerned and the insurance company, there is no way that such irregularities would have happened. Therefore, I am appealing to the State government to form a team of officials to investigate the irregularities in releasing compensation to the real beneficiaries,” he said.