Govt. urged to invalidate recruitment of Folklore University

December 02, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Amidst allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff at Karnataka State Folklore University, seeking cancellation of the whole process and demanding fresh recruitment, an indefinite agitation is set to begin on the university premises from Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference with the president of Karnataka Janapada Vishwavidyalaya Sarvangina Hitarakshana Trust Basavaraj Gobbi, State president of Karnataka State SC/ST Pourakarmika and General Workers Union Vijay Guntral alleged that right from the beginning, various government orders, UGC guidelines and Cadre and Recruitment rules had been violated during the recruitment process.

Mr. Guntral alleged that Vice Chancellor T.M. Bhaskar and Registrar C.T. Guruprasad had indulged in corruption and violated guidelines and orders to recruit candidates of their choice in the university. He said that the recruitment process which had begun in 2013 after the government gave permission in 2012 could not completed within six months following which it was renotified in 2014. Although the process was conducted, interviews held and list finalised, it was stalled by the government. Subsequently, the recruitment process was initiated in 2018 after amendments to C&R rules but it did not move forward till 2022. Then, in 2023, the recruitment was reinitiated illegally and completed a hurried manner, he alleged.

Mr. Gobbi said that after the irregularities were brought to the notice of the present government through the ministers, a detailed report was sought from the university. However, without giving a report to the government, the VC and registrar held a syndicate meeting to give approval to the appointment in a hurried manner, violating rules and regulations.

He alleged that even the election poll code of conduct was violated and no permission was taken from Election Commission prior to recruitment. And despite no provision for direct recruitment, the posts in administration department had been filled up illegally.

Mr. Gobbi said that as there had been no action from the government in this regard, they were forced to launch an indefinite agitation before the university from Monday. We want the government to take requisite action to revoke the whole process and conduct fresh recruitment, he said.

