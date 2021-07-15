Govt. urged to include vacant librarian posts in recruitment notification

KALABURAGI

15 July 2021 19:25 IST

Members of Kalyana Karnataka Librarians Association, Karnataka State SC/ST Library Professionals Association and Karnataka University Librarians Association on Thursday expressed displeasure over the omission of librarian posts from the recruitment notification.

Suresh Jange, who heads Kalyana Karnataka Librarians Association and Karnataka University Librarians Association, and Ganapati Shinde, president of Karnataka State SC/ST Library Professionals Association, addressing a press conference here said that though librarian posts are lying vacant across various government degree colleges and universities across the State, the government has called for applications for filling 1,242 posts of associate professors and 310 posts of principals. It has failed to recruit librarians to fill 147 vacant posts.

“Ironically, no recruitment of librarians has been made in the last 12 years. The last appointments were made in 2009. Though the associations have repeatedly urged the State government to fill these posts for the smooth functioning of libraries, no action has been initiated,” Dr. Jange said.

In 2006, the government recruited 73 librarians, he added.

Members of these associations Parashuram Kattimani and Savitri Krishna said that 147 posts of college cadre librarian in the State are lying vacant and not even a single university among the 28 universities in the State has a regular librarian. Shortage of library staff is affecting the functioning of libraries in educational institutions, they added.

The associations have also written to Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan urging him to include librarian posts in the recruitment notification of 2021.