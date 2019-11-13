Karnataka

Govt. urged to fill vacant posts in universities

A delegation from Karnataka Vidyarthi Sanghatane submitting a memorandum to Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Parimala Ambekar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Karnataka Vidyarthi Sanghatane (KVS), a student organisation, demanded that the State government take steps to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in all universities in the State.

A delegation comprising student leaders Rajendra Rajwal, Sarovar Benkikere, Geetha, Anija and Sharannamma met Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Parimala Ambekar on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum signed by over a hundred students.

“Thousands of posts remain vacant in various State-run degree colleges and universities across the State. Even the University Grants Commission has asked the State government to fill the posts before November 10. Yet, the State government has shown no interest in filling the posts. Lack of teaching faculty in institutions of higher education is adversely impacting the quality of education. The government should take steps to fill the vacant posts at the earliest possible,” Rajendra Rajwal, district convenor of KVS, told The Hindu later in the day.

